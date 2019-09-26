Rice men's basketball team aims for big step this season

HOUSTON - We are in the midst of an NFL season with the Texans and soon the MLB playoff push will begin for the Astros.

Are you ready for some basketball while we're at it?

College programs are allowed to begin workouts six weeks ahead of their regular-season opener and at Rice University the Owls hit the hardwood Tuesday afternoon.

This is season three for head coach Scott Pera, who began rebuilding the Owls two years ago with seven wins and improved that number to 13 a year ago. That win total could have easily been higher if not for several tough losses.

Last season, Rice averaged 75 points per game while playing five freshmen and a handful of sophomores.

KPRC 2 sports director Randy McIlvoy paid a visit to the Owls opening workout and caught up with Pera.

Watch the attached video to hear about Pera's expectations.

Key games for Rice this season

Nov. 5 at Arkansas (season opener)

Nov. 9 against Penn (home opener)

Nov. 19 against UH

