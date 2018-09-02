Rice comes out strong, then falls short vs Cougars

HOUSTON - Throughout the week, Rice Owls head coach Mike Bloomgren said good teams make their biggest jumps between game one and game two. His Owls certainly played a much-improved brand of football in their rivalry game against the Cougars, even though they lost, 45-27.

In the battle for the Bayou Bucket, the Owls played very well in the first two quarters, scoring three touchdowns and carrying a 24-17 into the locker room at the half, becoming struggling to finish in the second half.

Each of the those three scores were on touchdown pass from starting quarterback Shaun Stankavage, who finished the game 20-of-31 passing and 204 yards.

"My hat's off to (Cougars head coach) Major Applewhite, his staff and his team," Rice head coach Mike Bloomgren said.

"Hard fought game, exactly what we thought it would be. Talented group on the other sideline, great football team and they made more plays than we did."

Overall, the Owls churned up 439 yards of offense and held the ball for almost 40 minutes (39:57). They were also excellent on third down, converting 11 of 22 opportunities.

"Tremendously disappointed and disappointed for them, my heart aches for them because when you put everything you have into this game it hurts," Bloomgren added.

Rice will depart for next week's game on Monday as they travel to Hawai'i to face the Rainbow Warriors next Saturday.

