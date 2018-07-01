Reports: Chris Paul set to remain with Rockets

HOUSTON - When Chris Paul joined the Houston Rockets last season by opting into the final year of his contract and agreeing to be dealt to Houston, the understanding all along was he would follow that up by signing an extremely lucrative deal this offseason to remain with Houston.

That's exactly how things have played out, with the NBA free agency period opening up in the wee hours of Sunday morning, Paul has agreed to re-sign with Houston on a four-year deal worth roughly $160 million per multiple reports.

Paul posted this on twitter shortly after the 11:01 pm central opening of free agency.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS...RUN IT BACK 🤘🏾🚀 pic.twitter.com/KwWcsp6lx6 — Chris Paul (@CP3) July 1, 2018

The breakdown of the payouts over the four years of this contract for Paul would be $35.6M in 2018-19, $38.5M in 2019-20, $41.4M in 2020-21 and $44.2M in the final year of the deal in 2021-22. Paul will turn 37 years old during the 2022 postseason.

Paul of course injured his hamstring in the final minute of game five of the western conference finals against the eventual champion Golden State Warriors. He would not play in the Rockets game six and game seven losses.

