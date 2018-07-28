Reliever Ryan Pressly happy to be joining Astros

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros made a move on Friday night to bolster their bullpen by acquiring reliever Ryan Pressly in a trade with the Minnesota Twins. Pressly joined the Astros Saturday afternoon in Houston before their game against the Rangers

Pressly, a Texas native, spent his first six major league seasons with the Twins, including his All-Star campaign this season.

He has piled up 69 strikeouts in just 47.2 innings. His 13.03 strikeouts per ninie innings ranks fifth among American League relief pitchers.

Pressly was excited about coming back home to Texas and joining a team competing for a World Series title.

"It's awesome," Pressly said.

"These guys are playing to get back in the playoffs and win another World Series.

"It's an honor, a team like that comes and tries to get you to help their team win," Pressly added. "I just want to grab the ball and go out and help contribute to this team."

Opposing hitters have whiffed on 36.6% of the swings they have taken against Pressly this season, which is the fifth-best mark in the AL behind only Edwin Díaz (40.6%), Craig Kimbrel (39.4%), Dellin Betances (37.6%) and Aroldis Chapman (37.3%).

Here's #Astros reliever Ryan Pressly on considering himself a 'Texas' guy, (from Dallas, Lives in Argyle, fiance from Houston), growing up a Rangers fan & not watching the postseason! @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/6ZsNva12Ob — Adam Wexler (@KPRC2AdamW) July 28, 2018

"I just told him why we think he can help us. his stuff is really good," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said before Friday's game.

"He's used to pitching in the volatile ares of the game, the high leverage spots.

"Quick crash course on how we operate around here, what our expectations are," Hinch added.

"I'd like to get him in ASAP just to get that first outing out of the way. Having more weapons is a good thing to have when you are in my seat."

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.