Post Oak LL sees their season end in dramatic extra inning loss

The Post Oak Little League team celebrates a home run against Georgia at the World Series on Aug. 20, 2018.

WILLIAMSPORT, PA - The drama for Post Oak Little League continued deep into the night in Williamsport before they finally saw their season end in heartbreaking fashion, 7-6 to Peachtree City.

The winning run came home in the bottom of the 9th inning on a game-ending sacrifice fly. The catch was made in right field by Matthew Hedrick, but after he had to get around the umpire to make the throw home, the runner would beat his throw.

Post Oak had to regroup twice after squandering a 3-run lead in the bottom of the sixth inning and a one run lead in the bottom of the eighth before ultimately coming up short.

Post Oak got a run in the 8th with Ryan Selvaggi's 4th hit of the game, a line-drive single to left. Richie Klosek followed with a walk. Back-to-back fly balls, would get the go-ahead run home. Both runners advanced to third on Justin Michaelis' fly ball to left field. Then Selvaggi would score and Klosek would move up third on Andy Guy's sacrifice fly to right field.

They game reached extra frames after Peachtree City scored three times in the bottom of the sixth, all with two outs. After they'd pushed across the first run of the inning, Georgia got a 2-run home run from Jansen Kenty, who belted a 1-2 pitch over the wall in left field.

Post Oak got on the board in the second when they took advantage of several miscues by Peachtree City. Andy Guy reached on an error to lead off the inning and reached second base on a wild pitch. Guy would later score on an errant throw to third to give Post Oak a 1-0 lead.

They doubled that lead in the third inning on a pair of two-out hits. Selvaggi smashed a triple down the third base line and that was followed by an RBI single from Klosek.

They again doubled the lead on one swing in the top of the fifth inning when Selvaggi again had a huge 2-out hit. This time it was a rocket off his bat and over the fence for a home run. Ethan Goldstein, who was pinch-running for Cade West scored in front of Selvaggi on the long ball and Post Oak had a 4-0 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth.

Selvaggi was 4-4 in the game with a three runs scored and two RBI.

Peachtree City finally broke through against Kaleb Rook after he hit the first two batters in the fifth inning. each would score on a pair of back-to-back singles before their rally was shut down.

Post Oak added a run in the top of the sixth when Matthew Hedrick blasted one down the line in right field. It bounced off the bottom of the outfield fence and Hedrick made his way to third base. The relay throw to third sailed out of play and Hedrick came around to make it a 5-2 lead for Post Oak.

With the win, Peachtree City will now play again tomorrow against the Great Lakes (Michigan) team at 6:30 p.m. in another elimination game.

