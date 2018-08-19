Post Oak Little League falls to New York, 2-1, will play again Monday

PostOakLL lost to New York at LLWS, 2-1. Post Oak plays Monday at 7 p.m. in an elimination game vs Southeast (Georgia).

WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania - The road to the Little League World Series crown just got a little tougher for the team from Post Oak Little League, after they dropped a tough 2-1 decision to the team from New York.

In yet another well-pitched game, just a couple of miscues led to the difference in the outcome.

Ryan Selvaggi was on the mound to start the game, three days after he'd finished off Post Oak win on Thursday.

After posting a pair of scoreless frames to open the game, Selvaggi allowed two singles with one out in the bottom of the third inning.

Then a pair of wild pitching brought the first New York run home. That was followed by an RBI single from New York's Ryan Martinez to make it 2-0 New York.

Carter Pitts relieved Selvaggi after the single and he pitched brilliantly the rest of the way, allowing just one baserunner in his 2 2/3 innings of work.

Post Oak answered New York immediately when Richie Klosek singled and George Kugle walked to begin the top of the 4th inning.

Klosek would advance to third on a fly ball from Andy Guy. Then Matthew Hedrick drove one to the center field wall scoring Klosek with Post Oak's first run.

New York's Greg Bruno, who had tossed a perfect game to advance New York to Williamsport, retired Andrew Stover on a line out to shortstop and Cade West on a ground out, to strand the tying run at third base.

Neither team got a runner past second base the rest of the game as each squad finished with just three hits.

Post Oak will next face the team from the Southeast region (Peachtree, Georgia) on Monday at 7:00 p.m. in an elimination game.

'We have good pitching depth and they will have to rebound and come to play tomorrow,' Post Oak manager David Rook. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/1b4LdjoZTM — Brittany Jeffers (@KPRC2BrittanyJ) August 19, 2018

