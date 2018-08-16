Post Oak Little League team sticks to basics as first game looms

WILLIMSPORT, Penn. - Post Oak Little League is sticking with the basics to approach the game of a lifetime.

“I think we feel good. The boys are pretty relaxed,” said team manager David Rook. “They have the talent and the work ethic to go win if they focus on the game when it's time to play.”

Rook said the team will use the same warmup it uses in Houston to prepare for its first game in the Little League World Series. The familiar routine seemed to help the 13 who will take the field.

“I’m feeling pretty confident, especially after getting the hitting and fielding," said first baseman Richie Klosek.

Shortstop Kaleb Rook said the team will focus on hard hits and getting on base against the team from Rhode Island.

“We know the teams are going to be hard. It is going to be a tough games but we feel like we can still beat this team," Rook said.

