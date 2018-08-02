Post Oak Little League ready for regionals

HOUSTON - It's just about time for Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania and the 12 year olds from Post Oak Little League are just a few wins away from reaching that goal.

The Southwest Regional Tournament in Waco is their final hurdle with hopes of earning that magical trip to Williamsport.

Their trip to regionals already marks the furthest any team in the over 60 year history of Post Oak Little League.

"It's pretty cool to be the first ones ever out of Post Oak to go to regionals," third baseman Carter Pitts said.

"This team is not an overnight sensation," assistant coach John Klosek said.

"They're pretty much three years in the making."

"We won state when we were ten-year olds and after that I knew we were a special team," Pitts added.

Eight of the players on this regional-bound team played together on that state champion two years ago.

We've established chemistry that has helped us play better together," first baseman Richie Klosek said.

And what do they think about when you talk about Williamsport.

"TV. Home runs. Baseball. Summer," said Klosek.

Their first game at the southwest regional tournament is Thursday against a team from Arkansas at 8 p.m. in Waco.

