Playoff scenarios: Rockets' postseason outlook

Chris Paul and James Harden slap hands during a 111-106 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets will begin the 2019 postseason this weekend.

The NBA regular season ends on Wednesday. Houston has one game left. They play at Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

As far as what lies ahead in the opening round of the playoffs, very little has been decided. The final two nights of the regular season should be fascinating.

What is known as it pertains to the Rockets is they will have home-court advantage in the first round. Their exact seed has not yet been clinched, they could still be the second, third or fourth seed. Games one and two of Houston’s first-round series will be played at Toyota Center, tickets will go on sale on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The remaining games that will determine the Rockets seed:

Tuesday:

8 p.m.: Denver at Utah

8:30 p.m.: Houston at Oklahoma City

9:30 p.m.: Portland at Los Angeles Lakers

Wednesday:

9:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Denver

9:30 p.m.: Sacramento at Portland

Here are the scenarios for where the Rockets can finish:

If Houston beats Oklahoma City:

Houston is assured of being either the two seed or three seed.

AND Denver loses at least one of their two remaining games, then Houston will be the two seed.

AND Denver wins both of their remaining games, then Houston will be the three seed.

If Houston loses to Oklahoma City:

Houston could still be the two, three or four seed.

AND Denver loses both of their remaining games, Houston will be the two seed.

AND Denver wins at least one of their two remaining games AND Portland does not win BOTH of their two remaining games, Houston will be the three seed.

AND Denver wins at least one of their two remaining games AND Portland wins BOTH of their two remaining games, Houston will be the four seed.

Some notes on the remaining teams vying for seeds 4-8:

The Jazz can only be the four, five or six seed and per playoffstatus.com, there is a 94% chance they will be the five seed.

The Thunder can still be the five, six, seven or eight seed, and playoffstatus.com puts it at 51% the Thunder will be the seven seed.

The Spurs will be either the six or seven seed if they win their lone remaining game at home against Dallas. The Spurs will then be the six seed if the Thunder lose to either the Rockets on Tuesday or at the Bucks on Wednesday. Spurs would be the eight seed if they lose to Dallas, AND the Thunder win at least one of their two remaining games AND the Clippers win their final game vs the Jazz.

The Clippers can still be the six, seven or eight seed with the likeliest scenario being the eight seed.

