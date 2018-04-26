Plan proposes to move Houston Open to Memorial Park

A detailed view of the flag pin on the 18th hole during the final round of the Houston Open at the Golf Club of Houston on April 1, 2018 in Humble, Texas.

HOUSTON - A plan being floated by some proposes to move the Houston Open golf tournament to Memorial Park next year.

The Golf Club of Houston, in Humble, has hosted the PGA Tour stop since 2003. Organizers said Wednesday that there was no future date set for the tournament at the club.

The event also failed to secure a title sponsor for the 2018 tournament in March.

If the tournament does move to Memorial Park, it would bring the event inside the city limits, which is something Mayor Sylvester Turner has said he would like to see.

The Houston Open has been played under several different names since 1946.

Memorial Park last hosted the tournament in 1963.

