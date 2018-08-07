Pearland HS starts football workouts with new head coach Ricky Tullos

PEARLAND, Texas - The Pearland Oilers held their first practice of the 2018 season led by new head coach Ricky Tullos.

Tullos was hired in February and calls Pearland a dream job for him.

“Pearland has been on my radar for a while. This place is phenomenal, from our community, our kids, our administration. I think it’s the best place in Texas. I’m very fortunate to be here,” he said.

Tullos was previously at George Ranch High School, where he won a state title with the Longhorns. He knows how to win and he’s ready to take an already historically good program and make it even better.

“The little things that we can try to continue to build. There’s not a big gap that coach Heath left, that’s for sure. The biggest thing for us is to continue to teach these kids right from wrong, try to make them better people as they grow older. That’s what our program is about. Winning and losing takes care of itself,” Tullos said.

Last season, the Oilers finished 5-4 overall and 4-2 in district play. They open the season on Aug. 31 against Cypress Springs.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.