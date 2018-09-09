Patriots lead Texans at halftime 21-6

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 09: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans throws an incomplete pass as he is pressured by the New England Patriots defense in the end zone during the first half at Gillette Stadium on September 9, 2018 in…

BOSTON, Massachusetts - With the game off to a rocky start, the Patriots lead the Houston Texans 21-6 in Boston Sunday.

T Seantrel Henderson was led off the field with an ankle injury and will be out the rest of the game, which is bad news for the offensive line which had struggled up until that point.

Star defensive end J.J. Watt, linebacker Whitney Mercilus and quarterback Deshaun Watson were among 21 Houston players that spent time on injured reserve during the 2017 campaign. The season predictably imploded, ending with six straight losses.

But before the avalanche of injuries, the Texans gave the eventual AFC champion New England Patriots all they could handle during a Week 3 visit to Gillette Stadium.

Despite having a rookie signal caller in Watson, the Texans' offense matched touchdowns with the Patriots. Houston was headed for an improbable victory before Tom Brady rescued his team with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks in the final minute to give New England a 36-33 victory.

Now healed and with a revamped defense, the Texans return to New England on Sunday, hoping to put their misfortunes in the past as they open the 2018 season.

