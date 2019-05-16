Orbit strips down to his skivvies to celebrate Astros' winning streak

Houston Astros mascot Orbit prepares to fire a shirt into the crowd in the sixth inning during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Minute Maid Park on June 19, 2013 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros are on a winning streak.

Justin Verlander took the mound in Wednesday’s game and only allowed two hits in seven innings against his former team, the Detroit Tigers.

The Astros took home a 5-1 win, and while the fans and players were all pumped, no one was as excited as the team’s mascot, Orbit.

Orbit stripped down to his skivvies and streaked across the field in an enthusiastic celebration of the team’s eighth straight win.

The Astros shared a video of the moment on the team’s Twitter page and, of course, the moment trumped any play as the highlight of the game.

The team is headed to Boston Wednesday for their first game against the Red Sox. This will be the first time facing the team since they knocked the Astros out of the series in 2018.

