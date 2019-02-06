On National Signing Day, UH inks 4 players to 2019 class

HOUSTON - On Wednesday, the University of Houston football program welcomed four new members to its 2019 signing class.

On National Signing Day, UH head coach Dana Holgorsen announced the signings of defensive lineman Atlias Bell, running back Terrell Brown, defensive lineman Jamykal Neal and offensive lineman Cam’Ron Johnson.

Johnson comes to UH via Shadow Creek High School in Pearland.

In December, nine student-athletes signed as part of 2019 class.

There were three who joined the program for the spring semester in January. Five members of the 2018 roster counted forward to the 2019 signing class.

Currently, Houston has accounted for 21 of 25 allowed spots in the 2019 signing class.

“We got four more to go get,” Holgorsen said. “What are our needs? Defensive players and O-Lineman.”

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.