Oilers forever: DeAndre Hopkins asks Houston if they'd like to see Texans wear these throwbacks

DeAndre Hopkins in this edited photo featuring an Oilers throwback jersey and helmet.

HOUSTON - Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is dreaming of a day when the team can embrace its Oilers origins and wear the long-gone team’s famed luv ya blue.

Hopkins posted an edited image of himself wearing an Oilers-esque uniform on Twitter Wednesday with the message, “Who would like to see this?”

Thousands of Texans fans, including fellow NFL receivers Josh Gordon and Emmanuel Sanders, supported the look, which included an Oilers logo helmet and red, white and blue jersey with blue pants and red gloves.

More than 150,000 accounts liked the post.

But how likely is it that the Texans will wear throwback Oilers jerseys? Not very.

The Tennessee Titans are actually closer than the Texans to wearing the luv ya blue jersey anytime soon, as that team controls the rights to the Oilers branding. The Titans have worn throwback Oilers helmets in recent years.

What do you think -- should the Texans try to pursue the Oilers uniforms? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.