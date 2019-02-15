Of course, Alex Bregman wants to beat the Red Sox, don't we all?

Alex Bregman celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox during game four of the American League Division Series at Fenway Park on October 9, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.

HOUSTON - Somehow, Alex Bregman saying he wants to beat the Red Sox is making national headlines.

So, here we are.

It appears to have started fairly harmlessly, with @MLB tweeting this Wednesday morning:

We're all in on this rivalry.

Well, duh. Every team in baseball wants to beat the Red Sox. They won the World Series. They beat every other team in baseball last season. They took the Astros' seat at the head of baseball's dinner table.

The Astros beat the Red Sox on their way to the 2017 title, so I think it's safe to say the Red Sox wanted to beat the Astros in 2018.

Whatever. Bregman said he wants to beat the Red Sox this year.

Then, the Internet did its thing and trolls started coming out of their lochs and attacking any and everything that tweeted.

From beat writers calling it a bad move by Bregman to the Red Sox Twitter account tweeting this Wednesday, after the @MLB tweet:

Today is Nate's birthday.



So we're just going to leave this here...

Yes, that's a video of a Boston pitcher (Nathan Eovaldi, who is from Alvin which is about 30 miles southeast of Minute Maid Park) striking Bregman out in the Astros' last game last season: Game 5 of the ALCS. Bregman, understandably, shouldn't like Boston, or their pitchers.

Bregman, being Bregman, then posted this gem on Instagram. Basically saying that the fact that one quote turned into such a story is preposterous.

Like it's the only thing he ever said in his life. Ever. He, in essence, is click bait.

Anyway, in this tweet, Bregman pointed out the fact that he was genuinely confused that people thought he should not want to beat the Red Sox.

I don't know... crazy how it is even news... like shouldn't we want to?!?

No, it's not news in the traditional sense, Bregs, but it does show that when World Series champions do anything, people pay attention.

Bregman and the Boys reported to spring training this week in West Palm Beach, Florida.

They're getting ready to #TakeItBack.

The Red Sox may have done damage last year, but the Astros have a taste in their mouths that's sure to taste like clam chowdah, and no one likes that stuff, unless you're a Yankee.

