Numbers To Know With the Astros up 3-1 in ALCS

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros are one win away from a second trip to the World Series in three seasons after beating the New York Yankees 8-3 in game four of the American League championship series on Thursday night in New York. The Astros' Justin Verlander will make the start opposed by James Paxton of the Yankees. The two faced each other in game two, which the Astros won 3-2 in 11 innings.

Here are some numbers to know heading into Friday's game five (first pitch 6:08 pm ct).

30 - career postseason RBI for Carlos Correa, who knocked in three runs in game four on his 10th career postseason home run. He extended his club record for postseason RBI and became the youngest player in major league history with 10 career postseason home runs. Correa was 25 years and 25 days old on Thursday. Albert Pujols also had 10 postseason home runs at 25, but was less than three months away from turning 26 when he hit his 10th home run.

7 - career postseason starts for Verlander against the Yankees. Not including a 1 inning start in 2011 in a game that was postponed by rain, Verlander's teams have won each of his other six starts. The Astros are 3-0 vs. the Yankees in the playoffs when Verlander starts, including their 3-2 win in game 2 of this series.

13 - Jose Altuve's current hitting streak in the postseason after he went 1-5 in the game four victory. He has a hit in all nine of the Astros postseason games this season. It's the second longest postseason hitting streak in Astros history (14-George Springer 2017-18)

13 - George Springer's third-inning home run was his 13th career Postseason home run, breaking a tie with Jose Altuve for the top spot in Astros history. Springer has now homered in 12 of his 41 career postseason games. Springer's 13 home runs leave him tied for 10th on the all-time list for Postseason home runs by an American League player.

4 - The Yankees' four errors in Game 4 were their most in a postseason game since committing five in Game 2 of the 1976 ALCS vs. the Royals.

