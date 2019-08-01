North Shore WR Shadrach Banks commits to Texas A&M University

HOUSTON - North Shore High School junior wide receiver Shadrach Banks committed to Texas A&M over LSU, Oklahoma, Florida State and Georgia.
Banks is rated as a four-star, top 100 wide receiver by all three main recruiting services (Rivals, 247 and ESPN).
Banks is one of many high-level recruits from defending 6A champion North Shore.
The Banks bank
- 6 feet tall
- 190 pounds
- 4.5 second 40-yard dash
- Bench: 285 pounds
- Squat: 545 pounds
Here’s what Banks said at his commitment:
On his finalists
“My top three were LSU, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.”
On Texas A&M
“Every time I go up there, I feel at home. I feel welcomed by all the players and coaches. They have a great facility. They have a great engineering program, and I’m majoring in engineering. I feel like it’s the best fit for me.”
On North Shore
“A&M is in the future. Right now, I’m committed to North Shore for the next two years. North Shore really changed my life. We had a great team last year. I feel like we can keep getting better and better every week.”
