North Shore WR Shadrach Banks commits to Texas A&M University

HOUSTON - North Shore High School junior wide receiver Shadrach Banks committed to Texas A&M over LSU, Oklahoma, Florida State and Georgia.

Banks is rated as a four-star, top 100 wide receiver by all three main recruiting services (Rivals, 247 and ESPN).

Banks is one of many high-level recruits from defending 6A champion North Shore.

The Banks bank

6 feet tall

190 pounds

4.5 second 40-yard dash

Bench: 285 pounds

Squat: 545 pounds

Here’s what Banks said at his commitment:

On his finalists

“My top three were LSU, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.”

On Texas A&M

“Every time I go up there, I feel at home. I feel welcomed by all the players and coaches. They have a great facility. They have a great engineering program, and I’m majoring in engineering. I feel like it’s the best fit for me.”

On North Shore

“A&M is in the future. Right now, I’m committed to North Shore for the next two years. North Shore really changed my life. We had a great team last year. I feel like we can keep getting better and better every week.”

