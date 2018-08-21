No word on if J.J. Watt will play in third preseason game

HOUSTON - The Texans are now four days away from the third preseason game, what many like to call the “dress rehearsal” for the regular season.

Unfortunately, there has been no solid answer from head coach Bill O’Brien about J.J. Watt's potential to play, and the coach said it is a complicated decision.

“We meet as a staff. There’s a lot of factors that go into that, a lot of factors,” O'Brien said.

He also said, “Everybody that is healthy will play in the game.”

Watt said, “I’d like to play a little bit. We’ll see. It’s not my decision to make, but hopefully I get a couple (of) plays.”

He emphasized that staying healthy is still the main priority.

“I want to come out healthy, that’s all. I’d want to be able to go out on the field and then come back off the field,” Watt said.

