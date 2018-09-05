Nike's new ad featuring Colin Kaepernick released

Nike is doubling down on its new controversial Colin Kaepernick ad campaign by airing his ad during the National Football League season opener game Thursday Night, according to media reports.
The game is between the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons.
Kaepernick tweeted the 2-minute ad Wednesday morning, while Nike tweeted it in the afternoon.
The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback started sitting and then taking a knee during the national anthem before games in 2016 to protest police brutality and racial injustice.
Other players followed suit, starting a movement.
Some people called for a boycott of Nike after learning of the Kaepernick "Just Do It" campaign. Others burned their Nike apparel and shared videos of it online.
President Donald Trump even tweeted Wednesday, "Nike is getting absolutely killed with anger and boycotts."
