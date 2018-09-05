Nike's new ad featuring Colin Kaepernick released

Nike is doubling down on its new controversial Colin Kaepernick ad campaign by airing his ad during the National Football League season opener game Thursday Night, according to media reports.

The game is between the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons.

Kaepernick tweeted the 2-minute ad Wednesday morning, while Nike tweeted it in the afternoon.

Don’t ask if your dreams are crazy. Ask if they’re crazy enough. #justdoit pic.twitter.com/Wd5L42egV8 — Nike (@Nike) September 5, 2018

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback started sitting and then taking a knee during the national anthem before games in 2016 to protest police brutality and racial injustice.

Other players followed suit, starting a movement.

Some people called for a boycott of Nike after learning of the Kaepernick "Just Do It" campaign. Others burned their Nike apparel and shared videos of it online.

President Donald Trump even tweeted Wednesday, "Nike is getting absolutely killed with anger and boycotts."

Just like the NFL, whose ratings have gone WAY DOWN, Nike is getting absolutely killed with anger and boycotts. I wonder if they had any idea that it would be this way? As far as the NFL is concerned, I just find it hard to watch, and always will, until they stand for the FLAG! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

