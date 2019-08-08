What's on Randy's mind in Week 1 of preseason? Questions remain on O-line, in secondary

KPRC2

HOUSTON - Now that we are two weeks into training camp, there are plenty of topics and concerns with the Texans as they get set to begin their preseason stretch.

With the first game of the preseason about to kick off, here are five things on KPRC 2 sports director Randy McIlvoy's mind:

Can the offensive line develop and protect the franchise player in Watson who was sacked 62 times in 2018? Is No. 1 pick Tytus Howard the future left tackle or will he remain at left guard? Is the left tackle even on this roster? After Lamar Miller, the running back situation is not good. Duke Johnson can help some, but his durability is a concern. He was acquired Thursday from the Browns. A positive is he is solid out of the backfield and has shown he can be a factor catching the ball. The wide receiver corps is outstanding with DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller IV and Keke Coutee. They need to stay healthy. Fuller is your deep threat, Coutee works the slot and that will take a lot of pressure off of Hopkins. Again, keeping these guys on the field is critical. After Watson what do the Texans have as backup? A.J. McCarron has a thumb injury and will be out at least two weeks. Is Joe Webb a legit candidate? We will find out early if Houston's new secondary is built for success.

Let's see how it all plays out Thursday night and I'll have a new list next week.

Football is back! Enjoy it!

