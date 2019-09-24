What Texans said after road win in Los Angeles

Deshaun Watson is hoisted up by Greg Mancz after throwing for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sept. 22, 2019, in Carson, California. The Texans defeated the Chargers 27-20.

HOUSTON - The Texans opened their locker room after traveling back from a win against the Chargers.

With their win in L.A., we saw some guys playing new positions, a strong defense and a clutch performance from Deshaun Watson.

Here’s what Bill O’Brien and some players had to say after their 27-20 victory.

O’Brien on changing the offensive line

“We’ve moved some guys around, whether it’s because of injuries or just where we think a guy should be, and I think you’ve got two rookies in there that are playing pretty well for rookies.”

Justin Reid on Watson’s performance

“He’s a magician, man. And he has a habit of doing this, it’s not his first time doing it. We always know we’re in the game whenever he has the ball in his hands.”

Jonathan Joseph on both of the Texans’ wins this season being close

“We have to keep our heads down and continue to go to work because those games could have gone the other way.”

O’Brien on health of players

“So far, relative to yesterday, we’ve got some guys that are banged up, but I think there were no major injuries.”

DJ Reader on the growth of the team

“We’re growing in the right direction. We’re going out there week to week with things we can improve upon. We want to win a little better, but we can’t complain. It’s tough to win in this league.”

The Texans have two home games coming up, and a 4-1 record would give O’Brien his best start since he’s been in Houston.

