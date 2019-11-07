WATCH: Texans Gameday with Bill O'Brien

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans are off to a 6-3 start and lead the AFC South after last Sunday’s win in London over Jacksonville. After nine weeks, they are now enjoying their well-deserved bye week before beginning their final seven-game stretch to the playoffs.

The Texans get Sunday off and will then prepare for their Nov. 17 date in Baltimore against the Ravens followed by a home date with the Colts four days later on Nov. 21 during Thursday Night Football at NRG Stadium.

Here is my digital edition of "Texans Gameday with Bill O’Brien." Sit back and enjoy the five-minute video full of reactions and news from O’Brien, Deshaun Watson and other players.

The regular on-air edition of "Texans Gameday with Bill O’Brien" returns next Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on KPRC 2 as the Texans get ready to play the Ravens.

