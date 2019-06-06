Tytus Howard ready to help Texans' woesome offensive line

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans have some issues to address between now and the start of the 2019 season.

They are using offseason training activities and next week’s mandatory mini-camp to find out where they stand.

Here are the Texans' top three priorities leading to training camp:

Offensive line improvement. Is there an answer at left tackle? The depth of the secondary. The pass rush, if Jadeveon Clowney holds out.

It’s no secret the Houston offensive line is what everybody is talking about, and that should be the concern.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson, set to begin his third season, has to be protected after he was sacked 62 times last season. That figure was the worst in the NFL.

If that sack pace keeps up, Watson will see less time on the field dealing while dealing with the pounding he will endure.

Head coach Bill O’Brien is well aware that can’t happen and keeping Watson upright is a top priority. He and the Texans brass know that is a weak spot, and that is why the organization used its first two draft picks on offensive linemen.

The team's first-round selection was Tytus Howard out of Alabama State. He comes in as a versatile player who won’t necessarily be the Texans' left tackle and actually could wind up at one of the guard spots.

"I feel comfortable around this great group of teammates. They welcomed us to the team. A chance to be on the team with coach O’Brien and coach Devlin and the players I play with makes you want to come to practice, get better and be a part of the team,” Howard said.

Howard spoke during OTAs about his time so far with the Texans and how he’s soaking in all that is being thrown at him daily. Howard spoke again over the weekend while at offensive line coach Mike Devlin’s Lineman Camp for kids. Howard said the learning curve never stops and he loves being in Houston.

“My first day, the atmosphere, you realized you have to love it. I’m a firm believer that ... you have to love what you are doing. Enjoy being here in Houston. I have learned a lot about myself.”

