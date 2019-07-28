TEXANS TRAINING CAMP NOTEBOOK: Pads go on for first time Saturday

HOUSTON - Significant news and happenings on Saturday as the Texans held their third day of training camp.

Saturday's big moments

The big moment of Saturday morning’s practice was just the simple fact that the pads went on for the first time this training camp. It’s still only day three overall for training camp, so the sounds of pads crashing together was still somewhat muted, but as the players and coaches say all the time, practicing without pads isn’t real football. So it was real for the first time on the outdoor practice fields at the Methodist Training Center.

The biggest moment(s) during practice occurred just at the end of one-on-one drills between the wide receivers and cornerbacks. Head coach Bill O’Brien called for a couple of specific matchups to take the final reps of the drill.

That put Will Fuller on the right side of the field matched up with Johnathan Joseph, followed by DeAndre Hopkins matched up on the left side of the field with rookie Lonnie Johnson.

Fuller was able to speed past Joseph for an easy deep reception from Deshaun Watson. Hopkins ran a short comeback and while Johnson played his well and had tight coverage, the pass was fired right into Hopkins outside arm and he cradled it in effortlessly.

3 things to know

Today was a scheduled rest/off day for J.J. Watt, who came off the active/physically unable to perform list right before the team’s first practice. He worked on the side fields with teammates who were also not practicing. Wide receiver and return specialist DeAndre Carter is the only player remaining on the active/PUP list. Safety Justin Reid, rookie tight end Kahale Warring and rookie defensive lineman Walter Palmore are on the active/non-football injury list and not yet practicing.

The Texans made a series of roster moves Saturday, signing free agent linebacker B.J. Bello and safety Tyvis Powell. They waived safety A.J. Hendy and waived wide receiver Isaac Whitney. Whitney was wearing a sling on his left shoulder after leaving Friday’s practice early with the athletic training staff. Bello has spent time with the Browns, Cardinals and Eagles since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He played against the Texans last season in week 16 with the Eagles, seeing 17 snaps on special teams. Powell has been with five other teams, mainly on their practice squads, since going undrafted in 2016.

The Texans have five more practices before they travel to Green Bay for a pair of joint practices followed by the first preseason game of the year on Aug. 8 at Lambeau Field.

Number(s) to know:

5

There are five Clemson Tigers' on the Texans current roster, more than any other university. DeAndre Hopkins, Albert Huggins, D.J. Reader, Deshaun Watson and Carlos Watkins are the five Tigers. The Ohio State University drew within one of that fivesome with today’s signing of former Buckeye Tyvis Powell. Powell joins Johnnie Dixon, Malcolm Pridgeon and Bradley Roby representing Ohio State. All four joined the Texans this season.

15

That’s the number of touchdown passes Deshaun Watson needs to pass former No. 1 overall selection David Carr on the Texans' all-time list for career touchdown passes. Watson has 45 in 23 career games, while Carr tossed 59 in his 76 career games with Houston. Watson’s touchdown percentage of 6.3% is tops in team history (minimum 50 attempts). Carr’s 2.9% tops only Brock Osweiler, Ryan Mallett and Tom Savage in team history.

Quotable

Rookie offensive lineman Tytus Howard on his ability to throw the rock (he was a high school quarterback):

"I told them (my teammates) about it. They don't believe me yet. So, I guess one day when we have an easier day, I can show them I can sling it with a good warmup, probably about 70 yards. I'll show it to you one day.”

Howard (who attended Alabama State) was also asked who he'd pick to win the SWAC, TSU or Prairie View?

“Neither. Hey, I'm a Hornet till the day I die.”





