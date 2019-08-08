Texans trade for running back Duke Johnson

Duke Johnson, #29 of the Cleveland Browns, avoids a tackle by Allen Bailey, #97 of the Kansas City Chiefs, during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 4, 2018, in Cleveland.

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans have bolstered their running back crew just before their preseason opener, by acquiring Duke Johnson from the Cleveland Browns.

The Texans will send the Browns a 2020 draft pick in exchange for Johnson, who is among the league's best receivers out of the backfield.

Johnson was a third-round pick of the Browns in 2015 and immediately became a weapon for them as a pass-catcher, hauling in 61 receptions as a rookie.

Lamar Miller, the Texans starting running back, seemed to be pleased with the deal for Johnson, a fellow Miami Hurricane talent.

[]_[] duo 😤 — Lamar Miller (@millertime_6) August 8, 2019

In four seasons in Cleveland, Johnson has 235 receptions for 2,170 yards and eight touchdowns. He's also averaged 4.3 yards per carry on 299 attempts.

The Texans had a need at running back after waiving their 2017 third-round pick, D'Onta Foreman, last Sunday.

