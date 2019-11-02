Texans talk about their previous trips to London

LONDON - This Sunday the Houston Texans will become the 31st out of 32 NFL franchises to play in London.

Very few Texans players have familiarity with the city or playing in the NFL London game. One who would, safety Tashaun Gipson, didn't make the trip due to injuries.

Players like Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins will have a chance to showcase their game to England for the first time. A few players have been in London and shared their experiences throughout the week.

Carlos Hyde, shopping back

Texans running back Carlos Hyde played in the game just last season as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars. According to Hyde, his best experience was shopping at the famous department store Harrods. Hyde also mentioned he spent too much money at Harrods.

Watson returns to Wembley

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson trekked to London over the summer, working football camps with kids and visiting Wembley Stadium.

"I toured the whole city, really. Went to some different flea markets and different stores, shops, food, different clubs," said Watson. "Just kind of did the whole London feel. Everything was pretty cool. I think the best thing I did when I was there was the football camp I put on with the kids out in the countryside. I had a football field, actually watched a football game and people from all over, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Norway, they all flew in for it, so it was dope."

Scarlett picks the meal

Texans defensive tackle D.J. Reader tips the scales at 347 pounds, but according to him, he's not the one in charge of dinner. That responsibility falls to linebacker Brennan Scarlett, who has been in the city before. Reader will have to look his best, mentioning he thought people in London "dress very proper and keep it clean cut."

