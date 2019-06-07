Texans relieve general manager Brian Gaine of duties after one season

HOUSTON - Brian Gaine was relieved of his duties with the Texans on Friday, according to Cal McNair.

Gaine was working as the team's general manager.

Gaine worked with the Texans from 2014 through 2016 as the team's director of player personnel. Gaine was the vice president of player personnel with the Bills in 2017.

Gaine was hired by Houston in 2018 to be the team's GM.

McNair, the team's chairman and CEO, said Gaine "is a man of high character and we appreciate his contributions to our organization."

The Texans will now be searching for a new general manager.

During the search, McNair said football operations will be led by senior vice president of football administration Chris Olsen.

