Texans release TE Ryan Griffin

Tight end Ryan Griffin looks on prior to the start of the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on September 9, 2013 in San Diego, California.

HOUSTON - KPRC 2 Sports confirmed tight end Ryan Griffin was released by the Texans on Friday afternoon.

His release came less than a month after he was arrested in Nashville on charges of public intoxication and vandalism.

Griffin, 29, was arrested April 27 after police responded to a report of a disorderly person. Security at the Hotel Indigo followed Griffin after he reportedly punched a window at the hotel on Union Street in downtown Nashville, police said.

April 27 was the second night of the NFL draft and hours before the police responded to that incident, the Texans had drafted tight end Kahale Warring in the third round. Warring was the third tight end the team drafted over the last seasons, joining Jordan Thomas and Jordan Akins as tight ends.

Griffin has played in 77 games over his six-year career with the Texans, who drafted him in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL draft.

Last season, he caught 24 passes for 305 yards in 14 games.

Only long-snapper Jon Weeks, defensive end J.J. Watt, cornerback Johnathan Joseph and linebacker Whitney Mercilus have been with the Texans longer than Griffin.

