Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn named AFC special teams player of the month

Kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn celebrates with teammates after kicking a field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 23, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

HOUSTON - Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn has been named the American Football Conference's special teams player of the month for December by the National Football League.

This marks Fairbairn's first player of the month award in his career, according to the Houston Texans.

"In December, Fairbairn hit 13-of-13 field goal attempts and 12 extra point attempts for a total of 51 points scored. He had the second-most made field goals in the NFL in the month and the second-most total points scored," a release from the Houston Texans said. "He also had 17 touchbacks on kickoffs and hit two 53-yard field goal attempts. Additionally, he was the only player in the NFL to attempt at least 12 field goals without a missed field goal attempt."

Fairbairn is the second player in the team's history to win the special teams player of the month award, joining Chad Stanley in September 2002, according to the Houston Texans.

Fairbairn is one of 10 players in the team's history to win a player of the month award and joins defensive end J.J. Watt, who was awarded for the month of September, as the only players to win it this season for Houston. The team said this also marked the 17th time in franchise history that a Texan has been named player of the month.

