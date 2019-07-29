Texans hope for more production out of tight ends in 2019

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans haven’t thrown much to their tight ends in the past couple of seasons.

In 2018, Ryan Griffin, Jordan Thomas and Jordan Akins combined for 745 yards on 61 catches and only 4 touchdowns, all by Thomas.

As recently as 2016, Griffin and C.J. Fiedorowicz combined for more than 1,000 receiving yards.

This year’s crop of tight ends are similar to last year’s squad, but with Darren Fells replacing Ryan Griffin, and the Jordans having more experience.

The Texans also added third round pick Kahale Warring out of San Diego State, while Jarrell Adams spent the season on the Houston practice squad in 2018 and is on a reserve/future contract.

Let’s take a look at this year’s tight ends:

Air Jordan

Jordan Thomas

6-foot-5, 277 pounds

2nd Year

2018 Stats: 20 catches, 215 yards, 4 touchdowns

What they say: “Lightning and thunder baby. I’m quicker, he’s faster, he’s more the thumper, I’m more the go get the ball.” – Tight end Jordan Akins on the comparison to him and Jordan Thomas.

Jordan 2.0

Jordan Akins

6-foot-4, 243 pounds

2nd Year

2018 Stats: 17 catches, 225 yards, 0 touchdowns

What they say: “Just make plays any time we can, blocking open to open up holes and get first downs.” Jordan Akins on tight end roles.

The veteran

Darren Fells

6-foot-7, 270 pounds

6th year

2018 Stats: 11 catches, 117 yards, 3 touchdowns (Cleveland)

Fells might have a great chance at early playing time due to his blocking and experience, but has never been a significant factor in the passing game during his career playing for Arizona, Detroit and Cleveland. The 33-year old can teach the Jordans and Kahale Warring his veteran wiles.

The Draft Pick

Kahale Warring

6-foot-5, 252 pounds

2018 Stats: 31 catches, 372 yards, 3 touchdowns (San Diego State University)

Bill O’Brien on the injured Warring: “I hope he gets back out here soon, because we need him out there. We want to keep developing him. We think he's got a really good future.”

