Patriots file tampering complaint against Texans

HOUSTON - The New England Patriots filed a tampering complaint against the Houston Texans.

The Patriots said the Texans attempted to hire Patriots general manager Nick Caserio and the league is expected to open an investigation.

According to reports, Jack Easterby, former Patriots team chaplain and current Texans executive vice president of team development, attended New England's Super Bowl ring ceremony party at franchise owner Robert Kraft's house, as did Caserio.

On Friday, the day after the party, Texans general manager Brian Gaine was fired.

Caserio has been New England's director of player personnel since 2008.

The NFL's anti-tampering policy says, "Any interference by a member club with the employer-employee relationship of another club or any attempt by a club to impermissibly induce a person to seek employment with that club or with the NFL."

