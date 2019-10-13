LIVE BLOG: Texans go head-to-head with Kansas City Chiefs

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans warms up before playing the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans are set to play the Kansas City Chiefs in a game starting at noon. The team is coming off their best offensive game of the year with QB Deshaun Watson throwing for a career-high 426 yards and tying for personal best with five touchdown passes.

However, after last week's rally against Atlanta, Bill O'Brien is concerned about ball security after the Texans fumbled five times.

READ MORE: Texans hoping to build on huge offensive day

Though Houston's offensive line was good against the struggling Falcons, they will need to be much stronger against the 4-1 Chiefs.

See what the match up looks like here.

READ ALSO: 3 things we learned from Texans' big win over the Falcons last week

Last week, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season. This is the third time in his career that he's gotten this honor.

Follow the play-by-play conversation on Twitter and analysis from the KPRC Sports department below.

App users click here.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.