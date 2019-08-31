Houston Texans trade Jadeveon Clowney to Seattle Seahawks, reports say

Jadeveon Clowney is seen during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 21, 2018, in Jacksonville, Florida.

HOUSTON - It had been rumored for weeks and the Texans apparently have pulled the trigger on a deal to send edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney to Seattle.

The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 draft had refused to sign his franchise tender and the two sides could not agree on a long-term deal before the July 15 deadline.

By refusing to sign the franchise tender, he held onto tremendous leverage turning it into essentially a no-trade clause to ensure he would only be traded to a team of his choosing.

Fox Sports initially reported the deal was in place between the teams, pending physicals.

Sports Illustrated reported the details are Clowney will be sent to the Seahawks for a 2020 third-round pick, LB Barkevious Mingo and LB Jacob Martin.

Clowney was a Pro Bowl performer each of the last three seasons and is one the league's more disruptive forces, ranking in the top 10 in tackles for loss and top 15 in quarterback hits.

