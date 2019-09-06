Here's what the Texans' newest additions are saying about the team and opportunity

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Texans head into Monday night's game with a re-shuffled roster, and a mix of players that simply haven't been with the team very long.

Starting running back Lamar Miller is out for the season, and both running backs likely to get touches (Duke Johnson and Carlos Hyde) are new. In fact, they've spent about 30 days total, combined with the team.

The star left tackle, Laremy Tunsil has will be with the team for roughly a week and is tasked with being the top protector for DeShaun Watson.

Thursday, the two new running backs and Tunsil spoke to media for the first time, as did Jake Martin – the lesser known piece of the return in the Jadeveon Clowney trade. Martin may have gone to high school in Colorado, but says he grew up in Katy

Here are the three most interesting things they said:

HEY! THAT GUY'S LIKE ME!

Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson have long been defined in certain roles. Hyde is a pounder, Johnson is a pass catcher. They both want the team to know they have other skill sets. Hyde and Johnson were teammates on the Browns in 2018 for a short time.

Hyde: "Duke is a running back who can do it all. I'm a running back who can do it all, honestly, too. He's a smaller guy, I'm bigger though. He can do the same things I do, and I can do the same things he do."

TUNSIL WANTS TO LEAD

Ideally, the Texans can sign Laremy Tunsil to a long-term deal. The 2016 first round pick has been a good player for the Dolphins but is looking to make the jump to great left tackle. In the locker room,

Tunsil has a few Texans he looks up to.



Tunsil: "Look at JJ Watt - he's a great leader on this football team. I can get some tips from him, I can get some tips from D4 (DeShaun Watson), I can get some tips from Nuk (Hopkins), I can get some tips from guys who are leaders on this football team who can help to fit in."

MARTIN'S HOME

Jake Martin may have gone to high school in Colorado, but says he grew up in Katy, and expressed his Houston-area pride.

"I was born and raised here, in Katy. All my family's here. My dad's family's here. They're from the Fifth Ward."

