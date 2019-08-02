From homeless to NFL: Texans wide receiver Floyd Allen is chasing his dreams

HOUSTON - Texans training camp is well underway with just over 90 players suited out and going through the paces. In reality, roughly 45 of the 53 spots are secured and then there’s the practice squad that will be determined after final cuts in several weeks.

The wide receiver group is led by the trio of DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller and Keke Coutee, and if he has it his way, Floyd Allen will be one of the last guys standing when the roster is solidified.

Allen’s story is remarkable and an example of a player chasing after a dream and never giving up.

Allen grew up in Houston and graduated from Aldine Nimitz High School in 2014. After four years and five college programs, he landed at Ole Miss. While on the West Coast at a Community College, Allen was chasing after his football goals, and for a short period of time was homeless and forced to live out of his car while he was also working part-time at a local McDonald’s.

Fast-forward to this training camp and Allen is all smiles and believes he can show Bill O’Brien he belongs with the Texans in 2019.

