Fans show their love for Texans in these 12 photos taken at open practice

KPRC2

HOUSTON - Fans got to see the Houston Texans up close and personal on Thursday as part of the team's first open practice.

Another one will be held on Saturday and again on Aug. 10, 14 and 15.

For those interested in attending in the future, you can expect the following from the Texans:

An exclusive opportunity for autographs from the Houston Texans cheerleaders, Texans Ambassadors and Toro

Inflatables and game day activations, including a STEM challenge, cornhole and much more

A live band performance every day

Local food trucks and beverages served to those of drinking age

The Texans School Supply Drive will also be in effect until Aug. 15. Training camp attendees are encouraged to bring supplies to practices on Aug. 21 and 22. People can also donate online or drop off supplies at the new Houston Texans Team Shop at NRG Stadium. Donations will help deserving Houston children in the Greater 3rd Ward.

Here is how fans reacted to seeing their first practice of the season

Thank you @JJWatt for making his birthday extra special ! We finally got his autograph. Thank you also @HoustonTexans players. #TexansCamp pic.twitter.com/3oNoo2TA3q — jay (@rodriguezjay719) August 1, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.