Fans line up for a chance to watch first Texans training camp open practice

HOUSTON - Fans had an opportunity to watch the Houston Texans in action during the first day of open practice of training camp on Thursday.

Some waited hours to get a good seat and try for autographs from their favorite players.

“They loved coming whenever there’s a football game," said fan Amy Rollings. "(My daughter) is cheering with the Jr. Cheer on Saturday, Aug. 17, and she’s super excited. She got JJ’s autograph last year, so we’re hoping for some more."

Houston Texans President Jamey Rootes said it’s a chance for the team to get to know the fans.

“People really miss football in a big way during the spring and then we get into the summer. There’s just this eagerness, this anticipation. They’ve been hearing about the team and reading about the team and now for the first time you get to see them on the field so it’s a great opportunity for us to connect with them,” said Rootes. “Our goal is to create raving fans and no better way to do it then to get them up close and personal with their favorite athletes.”

The team will hold open practices starting at 9:10 a.m. on Aug. 1, 3, 10, 14 and 15 at the Houston Methodist Training Center next to NRG Stadium.

Tickets for each practice are sold out.

The first preseason game is on Thursday, Aug. 8, against the Green Bay Packers.

