Fans get first look at Texans during team's open practice

HOUSTON - Fans got their first look at the Houston Texans on Thursday as the team held its first open practice.

Scores of fans decked in deep steel blue and battle red lined up before dawn to get into NRG Park to watch the Texans gear up.

Most said they couldn’t wait to get up close and personal with the team, while others said they are making it an annual tradition for their family.

With the blistering heat, the players said they want to make sure they ease into the preseason.

“I take an off day every third day, is basically how we’re trying to plan it,” said defensive end J.J. Watt. “I love to play football, so if I’m on the field I want to be on the field … Whatever you can do to improve, I like that.”

The team will hold the next open practice on Saturday. Other open practices are scheduled for Aug. 10, 14 and 15. Tickets are required and were awarded during a drawing that closed July 25.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.