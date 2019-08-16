Double amputee joins Texans training camp

HOUSTON - The Texans held their second day of joint practices with the Detroit Lions, which was open to fans. They also welcomed a special visitor to camp, Calder Hodge.

Calder, 14, is a double amputee quarterback here in Houston whom we have featured previously on KPRC 2. The young quarterback was thrilled to be on the field with the team after watching practice.

He was a guest of Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and had a chance to throw a few passes with him and also J.J. Watt.

“Today was a lifelong dream, definitely. I grew up a Texans fan. My dad watched the Texans since they were created in 2002,” Calder said.

He also got a chance to talk with Hopkins, who told him “just to keep on pushing, keep on working hard.”

This was Calder’s second visit to an NFL training camp this season as he was a guest of the Lions earlier this month. He got on the field with the team and fired a touchdown pass.

Calder Hodge wants to be the first double amputee quarterback in the @NFL and today he took the first snap at @fordfield. #morethanfootball @calder_Qb7 pic.twitter.com/ZWPWCnFutd — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 2, 2019

Calder is going through his own fall practice at Legacy the School of Sports Sciences in Spring, where he’s been practicing for the last several weeks in advance of their season beginning. He said he’s fighting for the starting job at school with their first intrasquad scrimmage Friday.

As far as why he likes playing quarterback, Calder said: “Getting to control everything, you get to call out what the defense is. You control a lot of what happens on the field, and that helps me a lot.”

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.