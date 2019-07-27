DeAndre Hopkins practices after 1-day stint on PUP list

KPRC2

HOUSTON - All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is back from a one-day stay on the physically unable to perform list. Hopkins is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery but practiced in full on Friday on day two of Texans training camp.

The Texans star, who is coming off his best season -- 115 catches, 1,572 yards, 11 touchdowns -- spoke with reporters after practice.

Hopkins on perfection

“I strive for greatness. If I drop a ball, I’m going to beat myself up, or if I go out and a rep isn’t perfect, I feel like I’ve got to do it again. Repetition makes perfect.”

Hopkins on his receiver teammates

“Oh, yeah. It’s special to have those guys out there. They can help this team win games. What we did last year, what Will did last year before he got hurt, what Keke was doing. I love to watch those guys play. Sometimes I get caught just watching them do their thing. It’s a great feeling to see those two back out there with me.”

Bill O’Brien on Hopkins

“He works at it. He works at it. He works in the film room. He works on his own. He works at practice. He's somebody that we watch his reps as we bring him back into training camp here, but we try to do the best we can to make sure he gets a bunch of reps with Deshaun (Watson). He works at trying to improve every year.”

Hopkins on his 99 rating in Madden

“Oh, man, it was cool. I’ve been playing the game since (I was) a kid. A lot of guys never make that 99 club, so it’s a privilege. A lot of my nephews, a lot of my little cousins -- they want the video game so they can go out and play. I’ll make sure I send them the video game.”

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.