DeAndre Hopkins opens up on style, Kaepernick in GQ interview

DeAndre Hopkins works out on the field before their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 21, 2018, in Jacksonville, Florida.

HOUSTON - Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins took some time out to talk to GQ magazine recently.

He opened up on topics such as fashion, social injustice, football and Colin Kaepernick.

Here are some highlights from the interview:

“It feels like I'm a slave again. Listen to the master, go to work.”

In the interview, Hopkins says he almost sat out for an entire game after late Texans' owner Bob McNair's "inmates running the prison" comments in October 2017.

McNair used the saying while discussing players kneeling during the national anthem.

Hopkins said he immediately went home and refused to practice. He said the only reason he played in the game that week was because he didn't want to let his teammates or family members down.

“I'm the best-dressed player.”

Hopkins believes he's the best-dressed player -- in all sports.

In the GQ interview, the Texans receiver talks about his style. He says he has been into fashion since he was a kid.

He says his mother made sure he and his siblings were dressed nicely going to church, which led to his love of clothes.

"Everybody needed to give Kaep a look."

Hopkins said he was upset when the Texans didn't give Kaepernick a look when Deshaun Watson went down with a season-ending injury in 2017.

He said he believes the quarterback could've helped a lot of teams win.

"I think the Super Bowl for us, that's the ceiling now."

Hopkins said he thinks the Texans have what it takes to make it to the Super Bowl this year.

He said when the Texans drafted Watson, it was one of the happiest moments in his football career. He said everyone should be playing football with the goal of winning the Super Bowl -- can't disagree with that outlook.

Read more of the interview here.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.