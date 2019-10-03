Chase Daniel, Nyheim Hines lead fantasy sleepers for Week 5

Getty Images

HOUSTON - Here are five players that could be on your waiver wire or stashed on your bench that could help your team in a tough spot.

CHASE DANIEL, QB, CHICAGO BEARS

Daniel is going to be really cheap in DFS and owned by 3% of Yahoo! Leagues. If you're desperate for a QB and a guy like Jacoby Brissett is taken, you could do worse. Daniel has some weapons (Cohen, Montgomery, a perennially underused Allen Robinson) and has been a longtime NFL Backup. The Raiders are vulnerable on D.

Predicted Points (Standard): 16.2

NYHEIM HINES, RB, INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

After Ronald Jones' ownership crossed 60%, there aren't a lot of good options left at this position if you're hurting for a running back. But in PPR leagues, Nyheim Hines might be worth a look because of the way the game script sets up for him this week. The Colts will almost assuredly lose to Kansas City and will have to come up throwing late. With Marlon Mack banged up and possibly out, Hines should step up. He had 6 catches last week and is a big PPR play.

Projected Points (Standard/PPR): 6.1/11.1

AUDEN TATE, WR, CINCINNATI BENGALS

I know, I know – basically all my picks last week were awful (except the last two!), but Cincinnati can't be this bad every week, can they? They throw a ton and with both A.J. Green and John Ross out, Auden Tate becomes the team's No. 2 receiver. He led the team in yards against the Steelers on Monday night and looks poised for a Tyler Boyd-like game against the lowly Cardinals. Plus, at 6 feet, 5 inches tall, he's a red-zone target. I'm calling him to get 5 catches, 66 yards and a score.

Projected Points (Standard/PPR): 12.6/17.6

DAWSON KNOX, TE, BUFFALO BILLS

We're going back-to-back! I liked Dawson Knox last week, and he had an almost identical scoring line as the week before – and close to my prediction. With either Josh Allen or Matt Barkley, dump offs benefit tight ends, plus Knox has shown big play ability.

Projected Points (Standard/PPR): 6.6/10.6

TEXANS FANTASY PICK OF THE WEEK

Will Fuller V

The #WillFullerBreakoutGame is coming. Just hold on to him.

Projected Points (Standard/PPR): 8.6/12.6

FANTASY FIVE SLEEPERS WEEK 4:

QB Andy Dalton

Predicted Points (Standard): 17.6

Actual Points: 3.6

RB Rex Burkhead, Patriots

Projected Points (Standard/PPR): 14.3/17.3

Actual Points: 0.7/1.7

WR Paul Richardson, Jr., Redskins

Projected Points (Standard/PPR): 6.3/11.3

Actual Points: 1.4/4.4

TE Dawson Knox, Bills

Projected Points (Standard/PPR): 4.6/8.6

Actual Points: 5.8/8.8

Texans Pick: TEXANS D/ST

Projected Points (Standard/PPR): 13.0

Actual Points: 11.0

