Camp Texans Day 7: Running backs cash in on goal line opportunities

HOUSTON - The big moment Wednesday came during 11-on-11 goal line work. Both sides of the ball had their moments.

Running backs D’Onta Foreman and Damarea Crockett both got carries from the 2-yard line, and each found pay dirt on their first try.

Foreman was able to just inch his way past the goal line, while Crockett was hit at the line of scrimmage, but was able to bull his way into the end zone. In each case, the offense, and their teammates who were watching the play went into wild celebration when the touchdowns were scored.

The defense did their job on the second carry for each. Foreman was forced to bounce his run outside to the right of the action, but defensive lineman Angelo Blackson busted through the line and brought him down for a big loss.

On Crockett’s second run was designed to bounce off left tackle, but there was nowhere to go. The defense was all over it and the play was eventually blown dead well behind the line of scrimmage.

“It’s a short-space, live-contact drill that, in football, it’s always been, that’s kind of what it’s all about. You’re trying to gain two yards and they’re trying to stop you. It’s very intense and it’s fun. Guys love doing it,” Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said about the work.

Three things to know

The next time the Texans hit the field will be the first of five practices that are open to the fans. The other four practices set to be open for fans are on Thursday, Aug 10, Aug. 11 and Aug. 14. Center Nick Martin and tight end Jordan Thomas did not practice Wednesday. Martin has yet to practice during training camp and Thomas has been on the side since the weekend. Lonnie Johnson returned to practice after missing the last two days. Rookie third-round pick, tight end Kahale Warring came off the active/non-football injury list and practiced for the first time this training camp. “It was all right. He missed all this time. He needs to be out there. Kahale, he’s a great kid, they’re young, they don’t understand hydration, they don’t understand nutrition, everything’s brand new to them. The most important thing is you have to be on the field. I think any veteran player will tell you that the only way you get better and stick around in this league is you’re available. Just getting him out there, that was a miracle, in and of itself.” O’Brien said about Warring’s first day of practice.

Numbers to know:

7

Warring was the seventh tight end drafted in the 2019 draft. During his career at San Diego State, Warring hauled in 51 passes for 637 yards and scored 8 touchdowns.

39

The number of letters in Warring’s full name - Kahalekuiokalani Michael Wodehouse Warring.

Quotable

Rookie offensive lineman Max Scharping on returning home to Green Bay next week for a pair of practices, then the preseason opener against the Packers: "It’ll be pretty awesome going back home. I’m really looking forward to it, I’ll have a lot of family and friends around, it’ll be a great time. I grew up one (a Packers’ fan), I mean, I live like five miles from the stadium (Lambeau field).”

J.J. Watt on managing his work during training camp: “I don’t want to be on a rep count during practice. So instead of that, I’ll take a practice off and go run or do rehab or whatever they want me to do. I love to play football, so if I’m on the field, I want to be on the field. I love being with the guys, I love practicing, I love getting better, I love working on the craft.”

