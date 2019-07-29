Camp Texans Day 5: Safety Justin Reid returns after car crash

Monday's big moment

The big moment Monday at Texans training camp was the return of safety Justin Reid.

The second-year defensive back was taken off the active/non-football injury list. Reid was involved in a car crash last week. He was uninjured.

“It feels amazing to be back on the field with the fellas,” Reid said after practice. “The past week, I felt like I was just twiddling my thumbs, so it feels good to be on the field again.”

Three things to know

The players will have their first off-day Tuesday. Texans head coach Bill O’Brien says the coaches will hold meetings tomorrow. He said for the players, it will be “a big rest day.” The Texans' practice was closed Monday, but later this week, fans will get their chance to see the team in action. Thursday will mark the first of five open practices. Fans must have a ticket to attend. Center Nick Martin, tight ends Jordan Thomas and Kahale Warring did not practice Monday.

Number(s) to know:

3

The number of interceptions for Justin Reid during his rookie season last year. He returned one of those 101 yards for a touchdown against the Redskins. Andre Hal also had three interceptions.

18

The numbers of tackles for loss by J.J. Watt last season, which led the team. Watt also led the Texans in quarterback hits with 25 and sacks with 16.

Quotable

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on his expectations for this team.

"I feel that everyone that plays football should have that as their goal to win championships. If you don’t, then no need to come practice.”

Bill O’Brien talked about the new backup quarterback, AJ McCarron.

“He loves football. Sometimes, you have to shoo (him) away because you have to go to the meetings, 'cause he’s always wanting to talk about the play or the scheme. He just loves football.”

