Camp Texans 2019: 'We put in work, so we expect the results'

Wondering what's new with the Houston Texans as the NFL season inches closer? We have you covered.

Big day for Fuller

Oft-injured Texans receiver Will Fuller showed Wednesday why he could be one of the best in the league when healthy again.

Texans defensive backs have had trouble covering Fuller in practices, as did Packers defensive backs in Green Bay.

Now it was the Detroit Lions' turn. Fuller scored two touchdowns in seven-on-seven sessions one after another, including one while guarded by Lions top cornerback Darius Slay.

Quote of the day

“We put in work, so we expect the results.”

– DeAndre Hopkins, when asked if the Texans can have one of the best receiving corps in the NFL.

Working with the Lions

Texans coach Bill O’Brien and Lions coach Matt Patricia coached together with the New England Patriots from 2007 to 2011.

They worked together on the joint practices with some familiarity and O’Brien was complimentary of the experience.

"Awesome, clockwork -- he and I, we go back a long way," O'Brien said. "(We) coached together in New England, didn't really even have to meet about this, we just knew how it would work. It was (a) smooth operation. Matt does a really good job -- very smart guy, really good coach and it was good to work with those guys today. It was really good."

Offensive line woes

The 2018 Texans offensive line struggles are well known, but the 2019 Texans may have the same issues – partially due to injuries and inexperience.

Greg Mancz, who had a good shot at starting at one of the interior positions, hurt his leg against the Packers and has missed practice.

Center Nick Martin hurt his hamstring and has missed practice. This has caused the Texans to not only shuffle linemen, but also give valuable reps to rookies Tytus Howard and Max Scharping on the interior.

O’Brien said of the offensive line, “I mean, we're getting more toward where we believe it'll be. Nick (Martin) hasn't been in there, obviously, so that's a big part of it. Greg (Mancz was) injured last week in the game, so those guys are big parts of it. It's good that we have Zach Fulton who can play in there in center, but I'd say that is still a work in progress, but we're getting closer to what we believe it'll be.”

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.