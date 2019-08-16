Camp Texans 2019: Offensive line focused on improvement, versatility

HOUSTON - The Texans offensive line continues to be beset by injuries, missing a projected starter at center, which causes various shifts on the line. Projected starting right guard Zach Fulton is now taking reps at center, while across-the-interior backup Greg Mancz has missed all week at practice after injuring his ankle/foot against the Green Bay Packers.

There is a real possibility the Texans could start two rookies on the offensive line if depth doesn’t improve, but the whole team is showing a "next man up" mentality.

Quotes: O-line

Bill O’Brien

"It always affects it. We've got to get Nick (Martin) back in there, but Greg (Mancz) got hurt in the game. Not too much you can do about that. It's a good thing we have Zach (Fulton), Senio (Kelemete) has come in there, jumped in there. Shaq (Maurquice Shakir) has done a good job in there, but it's just the nature of the deal. There's not too much you can do about it. You just have to do the best you can."

Zach Fulton

“When somebody goes down and somebody steps in, it’s pretty normal for us to act like nothing has happened.”

Seantrel Henderson

“Just gotta be versatile regardless. I might have to go to the left, (Matt) Kalil might have to go to the right, it’s just next man up.”

Secondary depth

After the offensive line, you could argue the secondary is the next weakest -- and, by proxy, the next most important -- position. Tashaun Gipson got a veteran day off, while Justin Reid left practice with an undisclosed injury for the second straight day (Reid returned to practice Wednesday after leaving; he did not Thursday). In their absence, new safety Jahleel Addae stepped in and had arguably his best day of camp, shutting down a Lions first-round pick, tight end T.J. Hockenson, and later making an interception.

Will of thrones

Will Fuller said his blonder dreadlocks are a nod to his “Targaryen” side of "Game of Thrones" fame. When asked about the show, Fuller expressed his admiration for the show as a whole, but like many, he was not a fan of how it ended.

