Camp Texans 2019: JJ Watt returns from minor groin injury

KPRC2

HOUSTON - The big moment Monday at Texans training camp was the return of J.J. Watt to the practice field. The defensive lineman was nursing a minor groin issue.

He didn’t participate in last Tuesday’s joint practice with the Packers as a precaution.

Three things to know

Several former Texans were on hand at practice, including Andre Hal. The safety retired back in April at the age of 26. In early 2018, he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma but returned to play in Week 7 of the 2018 season.

Tight end Jordan Thomas practiced.

Tight end Kahale Warring, center Nick Marin and wide receiver KeKe Coutee did not practice.

Numbers to know

0

The Texans had zero sacks and zero tackles for loss in the first preseason game against the Packers.

18

The number of tackles for loss by J.J. Watt last season, which led the team. Watt also led the Texans in quarterback hits with 25 and sacks with 16.

Quotable

Defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel on what he had to say to Lonnie Johnson after he was removed from practice after some questionable hits vs the Packers: "I had a couple of choice words for him.”

Crennel's thoughts on Jadeveon Clowney: "We’d love to have Clowney here and hopefully he does get here soon, then we will adapt and adjust when that occurs.”

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.