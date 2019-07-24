By the numbers: A look at the 2019 Texans training camp roster

J.J. Watt is introduced to the crowd before playing the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium on December 30, 2018, in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON - Close to 100 players make up the Texans training camp roster.

That number will be cut to 53 by the time the season kicks off.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Texans roster:

35

Johnathan Joseph’s age. He’s the oldest Texan on the roster. The cornerback was born on April 16, 1994. He also has the most NFL experience, with 14 years.

21

Damarea Crockett’s age. He’s the youngest Texan on the roster. The running back was born on Dec. 22, 2007. Two other Texans are 21, D.J. Coker and Charles Omenihu.

5 feet, 9 inches

Briean Boddy-Calhoun is listed as the shortest player on the roster. The cornerback spent the last three years with the Browns.

6 feet, 8 inches

David Steinmetz is listed as the tallest player on the roster. The tackle was on the practice squad last season.

180

Keke Coutee’s listed weight, the lightest on the roster. The wide receiver is entering his second season with the Texans.

351

Seantrel Henderson’s listed weight, the heaviest on the roster. The tackle spent most of 2018 on the injured list.

4,165

Passing yards by Deshaun Watson last season. That was the 11th most in 2018 of all NFL QBs.

16

Sacks by J.J. Watt, the most on the team in 2018.

42

Most points scored in a game in 2018, against Miami.

194

The number of yards Lamar Miller ran for on two 97-yard touchdowns last season. He did one against Miami and another against the Titans.

385

The number of passing yards Watson threw for against the Giants, his highest single-game total in 2018.

11

Receptions in one game by Coutee, the most by a Texan in a single game in 2018.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.