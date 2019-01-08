5 Texans named to 2019 Pro Bowl

HOUSTON - Four players on the Houston Texans were initially selected for the 2019 Pro Bowl, the team announced Dec. 18.

Jadeveon Clowney, DeAndre Hopkins, Benardrick McKinney and J.J. Watt were picked.

The NFL chose four other Texans as alternates: Kareem Jackson, Tyrann Mathieu, Lamar Miller and Deshaun Watson.

Miller was selected to replace Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay, the NFL announced Tuesday.

The game is set for Jan. 27 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. This marks the 15th consecutive season that the Texans have had at least one player elected to the Pro Bowl, and the four selections are the most for Houston since 2012, the team said.

Clowney, an outside linebacker, was named to his third career and third consecutive Pro Bowl. The team said Clowney has registered 37 total tackles (31 solo), 8.0 sacks, 17 quarterback hits, 14 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries in 13 games played this season.

Hopkins, a wide receiver, was selected to his third career and second consecutive Pro Bowl. He has compiled 94 receptions for 1,321 yards (an average of 14.1) and 11 touchdowns on 135 targets. He is third in the NFL in receiving yards, tied for fourth in receiving touchdowns and seventh in receptions, the team said.

This marks McKinney’s first career Pro Bowl. The inside linebacker leads the Texans with 96 total tackles (58 solo) this season, to accompany 1.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, one forced fumble and a single-season career-high four passes defensed, according to a statement from the Texans.

Watt, at this point, is an old pro. This is the defensive end's fifth career Pro Bowl selection. The team said Watt has compiled 54 total tackles (41 solo), 14.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, 24 quarterback hits, four passes defensed and a single-season franchise-record six forced fumbles this season. He is tied for the NFL lead in forced fumbles, tied for second in sacks, tied for fourth in tackles for loss and tied for eighth in quarterback hits, according to numbers provided by the Texans.

Miller ran for 973 yards on 210 carries (4.6 avg.) and caught 25 passes for 163 yards (6.5 avg.) in 14 games this season. He scored 5 rushing touchdowns and 1 receiving touchdown while compiling 1,136 total scrimmage yards. Miller rushed for 100-or-more yards in four games in 2018.

